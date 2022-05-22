Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $86,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 132.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.21. 5,768,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,477. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

