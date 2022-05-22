Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $159.15 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.0% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $159,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,893. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

