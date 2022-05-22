Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

