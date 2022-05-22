Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.