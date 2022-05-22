Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,744 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $263.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

