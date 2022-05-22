Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 62,175 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $256,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.03. 6,966,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

