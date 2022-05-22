Wing Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2.15 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00011478 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance's launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,546,347 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

