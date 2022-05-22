WINk 1-Day Volume Tops $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.