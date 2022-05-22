Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,963,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1,467,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

