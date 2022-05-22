Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WGO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

