Wise (LON:WISE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

WISE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.71) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 369 ($4.55) on Thursday. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 298.65 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 589.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £123,689.32 ($152,476.97).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

