WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.64.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

