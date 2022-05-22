Woodcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,051.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $19.82 million and approximately $102,051.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00008385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,421.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.85 or 0.06718956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00237785 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.16 or 0.00656506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00599858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00069265 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004602 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.