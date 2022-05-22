WorkQuest Token Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $248,962.26 and approximately $86,103.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.71 or 1.00000159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,164,268 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.