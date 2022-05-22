World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $16,968,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 459,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

