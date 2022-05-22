Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $43,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 547,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

