Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $24.83 Average PT from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $734.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.