Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDF. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 182.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF remained flat at $$1.28 during midday trading on Friday. 361,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

