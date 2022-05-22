Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLDT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $575.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.