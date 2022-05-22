Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $16.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $22.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.