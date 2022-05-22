Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.40. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

