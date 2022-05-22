Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after buying an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 373,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,512. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

