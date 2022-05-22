Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.03. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 980.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29,400.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

