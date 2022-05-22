Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.78 million to $47.30 million. Landec posted sales of $139.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $358.13 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Landec by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 73,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

