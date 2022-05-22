Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 25,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

