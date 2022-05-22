Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $408.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.92. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $84,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,076 shares of company stock valued at $890,004. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,550,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,616,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

