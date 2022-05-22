Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 89,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,306.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 255,399 shares of company stock worth $3,028,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

