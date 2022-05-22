Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.
FOUR stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.86. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
