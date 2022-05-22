Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

FOUR stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.86. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

