Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will post $162.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.58 million and the lowest is $162.40 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $752.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $992.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 203,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

