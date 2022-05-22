Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132,356 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The stock has a market cap of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.