Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132,356 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The stock has a market cap of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.