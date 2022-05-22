Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will report sales of $580.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.20 million and the lowest is $560.70 million. Amedisys reported sales of $564.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 290,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

