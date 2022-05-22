Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report sales of $213.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $244.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $835.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $873.75 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Cohu has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

