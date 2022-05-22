Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.15 Billion

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.19 billion and the lowest is $13.54 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $9.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $39.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.42 billion to $44.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.98 billion to $39.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE NTR traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $97.02. 3,455,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,397,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,746,000 after purchasing an additional 245,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Nutrien by 302.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $2,454,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.