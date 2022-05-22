Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $221.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $220.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $959.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $943.15 million to $972.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $48.50. 259,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,386. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

