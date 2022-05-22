Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $222.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.74 million to $222.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $241.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The stock has a market cap of $431.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

