Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will post $5.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.29 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $23.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $25.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

