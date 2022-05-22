Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 481,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 468,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.76 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

