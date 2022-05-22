Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $75.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.90 million and the lowest is $75.80 million. Radware reported sales of $69.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $314.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $315.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $344.55 million, with estimates ranging from $344.50 million to $344.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 167,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,429. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a P/E/G ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Radware has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

