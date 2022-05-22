Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will report $30.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.17 million to $30.20 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $20.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $154.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

SHIP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 3,621,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,692. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

