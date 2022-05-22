Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $974,862 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 198.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 45,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $491.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

