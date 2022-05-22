Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will post sales of $99.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.88 million to $100.50 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $73.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $410.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.94 million to $419.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $580.63 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 348,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.