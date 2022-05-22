Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.88 million to $100.50 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $73.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $410.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.94 million to $419.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $580.63 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 348,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

