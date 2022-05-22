Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will report $36.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,215,275 shares of company stock worth $5,341,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.