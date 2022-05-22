Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

