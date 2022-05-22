Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 14,250 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,162,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,183,042.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $473,208. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

