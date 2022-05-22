Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. PetIQ posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 512,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,902. The firm has a market cap of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

