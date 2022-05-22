Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $207.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $725.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $726.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $947.33 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of WOLF traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.34. 2,777,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

