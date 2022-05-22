Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.