Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $304,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG (TPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.