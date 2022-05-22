Zel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00358139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00069821 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

