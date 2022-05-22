Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,810. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $22.41. 820,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,137. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

