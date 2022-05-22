Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,810. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $22.41. 820,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,137. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.72.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.